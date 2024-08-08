Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Google search officially an illegal monopoly. Now what?

Google search officially an illegal monopoly. Now what?
The decision is a victory for the US Department of Justice. (Image: Getty)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 08 Aug 2024
On a day when Big Tech stocks tumbled as much as 10% as a result of a widespread share market sell-off, the US Department of Justice really chose its moment to drop a bomb on Google.On Tuesday, Amit Mehta, the judge in the Department of Justice's (DoJ) antitrust lawsuit against Google, revealed a 286-page judgment that, on the face of it, spells disaster for Google. After more than four years of legal wrangling, Mehta found that Google has a monopoly on internet search, controlling 90% of the market.It cemented and maintained...
World stocks rebound continues, while yen slumps
Markets Markets World

World stocks rebound continues, while yen slumps

The Nikkei has led Asian and European share markets higher.

AAP 7:45am
Travel

Cathay Pacific to spend billions on new Airbus jets

The airline's net profit in the first six months fell 15% from a year earlier.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Cathay Pacific to spend billions on new Airbus jets
Primary Sector

75 jobs to be cut at BX Foods

Total down from original plan to reduce staff numbers, which was announced last month.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
75 jobs to be cut at BX Foods

More Opinion

Why the Yen Carry Trade matters
Opinion

Mateen Chaudhry: Why the Yen Carry Trade matters

The Yen Carry Trade is bound to get more attention over the next few weeks.

Mateen Chaudhry 07 Aug 2024
Regulator hammers Du Val
Opinion

David Chaplin: Regulator hammers Du Val

Only a tool would blame his tradesmen.

David Chaplin 07 Aug 2024
Five reasons to franchise your business
Law & Regulation

Georgina Toomey: Five reasons to franchise your business

There are benefits to franchising your business. 

Georgina Toomey 07 Aug 2024
Tower revival gets insurer on Craigs’ list
Markets

Paul McBeth: Tower revival gets insurer on Craigs’ list

The general insurer is coming in from the cold after years in the wilderness.

Paul McBeth 06 Aug 2024