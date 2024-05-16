Menu
Google’s AI-driven search forces marketers to up their game
(Image: Getty)
Peter Griffin
Thu, 16 May 2024
As I’ve been Googling search queries recently, I’ve encountered artificial intelligence-generated answers above the usual blue links in Google’s search results.These summaries, a preview of Google’s new AI Overviews feature, are generally quite useful and occasionally annoying when they produce factually wrong results. They are designed to answer more complex questions quickly, saving you time searching for information.As Google revealed at the company’s annual I/O developer conference on Tuesday in Mountain View,...
