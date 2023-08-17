Menu
Govt intervention got us wired for ultra-fast broadband

Collectively, the fibre providers have pushed access to ultra-fast broadband to nearly 90% of the country. (Image: Getty)
Peter Griffin
Thu, 17 Aug 2023
Former National Party MP Steven Joyce is inevitably reliving the infamous 2016 Waitangi dildo-throwing incident as he does the television and radio circuit promoting his new memoir, On the Record. But buried in his book is a short chapter outlining a far more important story, one that describes Joyce’s real legacy when he was Minister for Communications and Information Technology – the ultra-fast broadband (UFB) network that now connects nearly 90% of the country to the internet.It wasn’t his idea. Maurice Williamson ...
