Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

GPs close to death by a thousand cuts

GPs close to death by a thousand cuts
GP-owned practices are facing a painful future. (Image: Unsplash)
Ian Powell
Ian Powell
Mon, 12 Jun 2023
Most people believe that general practices are owned by the doctors that work in them. In 1938, the first Labour government, led by prime minister Michael Savage, legislated for a universal public health system.Despite this world-leading change, GP-owned, for-profit, practices were still the overwhelming providers of primary healthcare.However, recognising that more isolated and poorer communities could not be served by this structure, the then Department of Health set up ‘special areas’ like Hokianga, the east coast of the Nor...
Greens propose wealth tax and income guarantee
Policy

Greens propose wealth tax and income guarantee

The Green party wants a wealth tax and corporate tax hike to pay for a minimum income.

Dileepa Fonseka 10:01am
Bloomberg

As Fed signals rate pause, Powell will have to placate hawks

Policymakers are expected to leave rates in a range of 5% to 5.25%.

Bloomberg 10:00am
As Fed signals rate pause, Powell will have to placate hawks
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, June 12, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, June 12, 2023

More Opinion

Not in anybody's backyard
Infrastructure

Dileepa Fonseka: Not in anybody's backyard

Do people not like apartments or do we just not allow enough to be built?

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Yes, NZ boaties should be licensed and here's why
Opinion Free

Jacques Steenkamp: Yes, NZ boaties should be licensed and here's why

The day skipper's course should also be the minimum before you take to the water.

Jacques Steenkamp 11 Jun 2023
A closer look at the government's revenue – on a slippery slope
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: A closer look at the government's revenue – on a slippery slope

Businesses are not doing as well as the treasury thought they were.

Cameron Bagrie 10 Jun 2023
A basket of shares: the beginner's guide to ETFs
Opinion

Warren Couillault: A basket of shares: the beginner's guide to ETFs

ETFs can be bought and sold on a stock exchange in the same way that shares can.

Warren Couillault 10 Jun 2023