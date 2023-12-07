Menu
Hobson’s choice when it comes to growth

Andrew Bayly has his work cut out for him. (Image: NZME)
Paul McBeth
Thu, 07 Dec 2023
Commerce minister Andrew Bayly will have his work cut out for him if he’s to untangle the regulatory mess tying up the finance sector. He’s already said he’s keen to pull apart the crossover of regulatory bodies that spans the sector, and his pitch to let KiwiSaver members tap multiple schemes has found favour with one of the larger investment firms in Forsyth Barr. Its long-serving chief, Neil Paviour-Smith, reckons that’s the kind of regulatory move that will stoke competition in a market where players a...
NZ tech companies are expected to recruit over half of their staff offshore by 2028.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Regions should advance their case for partnership and resourcing according to new paper.

David Cunliffe, Kieran Brown, and Thomas Klotz 06 Dec 2023
KiwiSaver contributions likely represented just about all growth in the sector.

David Chaplin 06 Dec 2023
Big exporters like Fonterra are under increasing pressure from customers over emissions.

Belinda Mathers 05 Dec 2023