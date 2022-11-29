Menu
How NZ can warm up the new cold war

Warm welcome, chilly policy: PM Jacinda Ardern and China's president Xi Jinping meet in 2019 in Beijing. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 29 Nov 2022
Someone at the Chinese embassy in Wellington may have felt justified in pouring a little tot of the mysterious fire water that visitors are often given on official trips to China, following Sunday’s Newshub evening broadcast.Most of the news about New Zealand-China relations these days focuses on political tensions in the South Pacific, human rights abuses in Xinjiang and other parts of China, or any number of hiccups in the trade and economic relationship.But here was a 100% good news story about collaboration between Chinese and NZ scie...
Listed Companies

FPH beats guidance as ‘triple-demic’ hits US

The company has warned that many customers were already stocked up on hospital products.

Dan Brunskill 10:25am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Property

Discounted Kiwi shares offer a healthy yield

With Kiwi Property shares closing at 91c on Friday, gross yield for a 33% taxpayer is 9.3%.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am

More Opinion

Immigration Free

Alison McDonald: Immigration NZ committed to improving

The head of Immigration NZ responds to recent criticism of the department.

Alison McDonald 28 Nov 2022
Opinion

Jenny Ruth: Ryman addresses high debt levels

The retirement village operator's debt hit $3 billion at September 30.

Jenny Ruth 28 Nov 2022
Opinion

Greg Hurrell: An expat life: Qatar, extreme heat and limited alcohol

Having spent 25 years flying in and out of the Gulf states, Greg Hurrell knows what would-be rowdy western Fifa World Cup fans will face in Qatar.

Greg Hurrell 26 Nov 2022
Investments

Warren Couillault: Crypto cockroaches flee the contagion: but where?

The FTX collapse is an opportunity for New Zealand to set itself up as a safe haven for innovators and investors.

Warren Couillault 26 Nov 2022