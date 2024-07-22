Menu
How NZ stacks up in the climate credibility test

Simon Watts has rolled out two climate change announcements in a fortnight, but have they shifted the dial? (Image: BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 22 Jul 2024
For much of the past year, National Party politicians have repeated the slogan “back on track” ad nauseam, but at a press conference last week, Climate Change Minister Simon Watts had to abandon it briefly.“We are not on track in regards to that,” Watts said in response to a question early on in the press conference. Watts explained the new analysis showing that NZ wouldn’t meet the target for its third emissions budget (the period running 2031-2035) and potentially not its 2050 net zero goal either.At least t...
Arise Church on notice after charities probe
Law & Regulation Investigation

Arise Church on notice after charities probe

Accounts were tagged, and employment complaints were launched.

Denise McNabb 5:00am
Policy

Freightways sceptical of Government's profitability drive

Stop hiding behind the excuse of declining mail volumes, says Freightways CEO.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Freightways sceptical of Government's profitability drive
Energy

Gas supply a slow motion trainwreck: Pan Pac

'Crisis is only warming up', says Pan Pac timber processor boss.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Gas supply a slow motion trainwreck: Pan Pac

