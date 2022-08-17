See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Opinion

How slow population growth will affect the housing market

Cameron Bagrie
Wed, 17 Aug 2022

How slow population growth will affect the housing market
NZ's rate of population growth is slowing, taking pressure off housing shortages. (Image: Getty)
Cameron Bagrie
Wed, 17 Aug 2022
RELATED
Population growth is one of the foundations of demand for housing and we are flying somewhat blind over how fast the population is growing, with migration estimates turning more negative. The latest population figures show a sharp slowdown in population growth, with an increase of just 12,700 in the year to June 30, the slowest growth rate since 1986.We expanded the “grey force” by 22,800 but shrank the population under 65 by 10,000. The dependency ratio is going the wrong way.So, the population is still growing, driven by natu...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Cryptocurrency
Phat Loot's $800k crypto bust ends in company hibernation
Riley Kennedy | Wed, 17 Aug 2022

The company said its empty cash reserves meant it was not able to refund its backers.

Infrastructure
Fletcher beats guidance with $756m operating profit
Jenny Ruth | Wed, 17 Aug 2022

Earnings before interest and tax before significant items for the year ended June came in at $756 million compared with the company’s $750m guidance.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
The Quizmaster | Wed, 17 Aug 2022

Don't mind the brisk breeze, spring is around the corner. Sit back and enjoy our daily quiz.

Sponsored
Huge demand for warehouses drives industrial property investment

FortHill industrial property fund set to reach half billion dollar milestone

Sponsored
Communication the barrier to ‘human firewall’ technology

Communication is the barrier to New Zealand adopting the global Zero Trust cybersecurity strategy, says a new survey.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.