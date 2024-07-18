Menu
In search of a better way to achieve moonshots

Emeritus Professor Sally Davenport. (Image: Supplied)
Peter Griffin
Thu, 18 Jul 2024
A decade-long $680 million experiment in how to do “mission-led” science has just ended with the dissolution of 11 National Science Challenges that funded hundreds of research projects across the country.The National Science Challenges (NSCs) were designed to disrupt the business-as-usual approach to science by taking a singular approach to tackling big problems like climate change, our ageing population, natural hazards and boosting economic growth. Scientists I’ve talked to loved being involved in these challenges...
ComCom declines clearance for Serato deal
Law & Regulation

ComCom says merger could lessen competition. 

Rebecca Howard 9:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Thursday, July 18

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Energy

Electric Kiwi stops recruiting customers

Market failure blamed for high wholesale electricity prices.

Ian Llewellyn 9:00am
