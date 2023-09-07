Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

In search of electrifying opportunities

In search of electrifying opportunities
Electrifying the fleet offers many opportunities. (Image: Chargenet)
Earnings season is over, and the winter months have sent a chill through investors in the local market, with the benchmark index falling 4.2% in August alone. The verdict among market watchers was that the results for the six or 12 months ended June 30 weren’t too bad, but the lack of guidance was frustrating. Uncertainty seemed to abound, with fears ratcheted up about the strength – or lack thereof – in China’s economy, whether inflation pressures would abate and lead to an interest rate cut as early as next y...
Opinion sponsored by
Prospa are on a mission to make financial management simpler for small businesses. They provide flexible lending solutions up to $500K, with a quick decision and funding possible in 24 hours.
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, September 07, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, September 07, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
World

Apple tests limits for most expensive iPhones

The company is expected to raise prices by $100 on some premium models.

The Wall Street Journal 9:00am
Apple tests limits for most expensive iPhones
World

Trump liable for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, judge rules

Columnist in line for second payday after related case produced a $5m judgement.

The Wall Street Journal 9:00am
Trump liable for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll, judge rules

More Opinion

Labour may have missed the boat on science sector reform
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Labour may have missed the boat on science sector reform

A lack of clarity about the impact of science spending still hasn’t been addressed.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Where's the policy? Ask Luxon and Shaw
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Where's the policy? Ask Luxon and Shaw

Businesspeople gathered in Wellington yesterday to hear the parties' pitches.

Pattrick Smellie 06 Sep 2023
Reaching $100b in KiwiSaver provokes some interesting reactions
Opinion

David Chaplin: Reaching $100b in KiwiSaver provokes some interesting reactions

Does NZ need a self-managed super fund equivalent in KiwiSaver? Nah, not even now.

David Chaplin 06 Sep 2023
Inside the world of 'no surprises' and political advisers
Opinion Peter's Principles - Analysis

Len Cook: Inside the world of 'no surprises' and political advisers

Former head of statistics Len Cook analyses changes to the public service.

Len Cook 06 Sep 2023