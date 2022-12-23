Menu
It’s a wrap: 2022’s stand-out employment cases

The Tova O'Brien case was a reminder to employers to draft restraints of trade carefully. (Image: MediaWorks)
Rebecca Rendle
Fri, 23 Dec 2022
I have picked three cases that captured my interest this year, and what we can learn from them.Heat of the moment resignations In Urban Décor Limited v Yu and Jin, the Employment Court considered heat-of-the-moment resignations. Han, the sole director and shareholder, saw Jin on a social media app on her phone during work time. She claimed that she checked the time and a social media app accidentally opened (I’m sure many of us can relate).  A heated argument followed, with Yu joining in to defend her colleague. It c...
