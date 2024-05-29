Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

It’s (fairly) complicated: conduct re-reforms promise pain relief, FMA on steroids

It’s (fairly) complicated: conduct re-reforms promise pain relief, FMA on steroids
(Image: Getty)
David Chaplin
David Chaplin
Wed, 29 May 2024
Simple is hard.In financial services law, simple is possibly impossible.And simplifying isn’t easy either, as the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) confesses in just-released proposals to reform the so-called Conduct Of Financial Institutions (Cofi) legislation.“There is a risk that simplifying and reducing the specificity of fair conduct programme requirements [under Cofi] could make it more difficult for financial institutions to understand what the content of their fair conduct programme should look like (par...
Mike King welcomes scrutiny
Policy

Mike King welcomes scrutiny

Mike King opens the books to BusinessDesk.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Property

Asset Plus considers sale of key Albany property

A 15-year lease to Auckland Council a 'significant milestone' for the portfolio.

Maria Slade 5:00am
Asset Plus considers sale of key Albany property
Markets

Gas sector at odds over closing wholesale market

Market only viable option for some gas users says regulator.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Gas sector at odds over closing wholesale market

More Opinion

What will Budget 2024 reveal for social investment?
Finance

Adithi Pandit: What will Budget 2024 reveal for social investment?

Everyone loves the idea of social investment – but it needs defining. 

Adithi Pandit 5:00am
Five tips when buying a business
Opinion

Georgina Toomey: Five tips when buying a business

Buying an established business can avoid the hassle of starting from scratch. 

Georgina Toomey 5:00am
Waiting for KiwiSaver’s next evolution
Opinion

Paul McBeth: Waiting for KiwiSaver’s next evolution

What’s the next step for KiwiSaver?

Paul McBeth 28 May 2024
Capital is the elephant not in the room
Primary Sector

Dileepa Fonseka: Capital is the elephant not in the room

Doubling exports also means a cultural shift in how we view capital. 

Dileepa Fonseka 27 May 2024