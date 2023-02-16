Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

It's not about oats versus dairy; they aren't the same

It's not about oats versus dairy; they aren't the same
Oat milk. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 16 Feb 2023
Climate change is front of mind as Cyclone Gabrielle wreaks havoc and while there is no silver bullet, there are many tools.  Oat milk may in fact be one of them, but not instead of dairy.  Different media were abuzz recently with a study that claimed oat milk is better for the environment than dairy, but that wasn’t really the point.  First, let’s be clear. Oat milk is not “better” for people than dairy. If we look at the science, dairy outstrips alternative kinds of milk on a myriad of nutritional measur...
Politics

Activist group appeals ban on seeing three waters crown law advice

The Water Users Group is suing the crown over three waters legal advice on co-governance it says was unlawful.

Greg Hurrell 12:00pm
Economy

Govt feels pinch of rising rates, eyes cyclone bill

The finance minister says the crown finances are well-placed to cope with recent storms. 

Paul McBeth 10:50am
Transport

Union opposes potential Interislander terminal changes

Union warns against cutbacks as KiwiRail reviews its $1.45b ferry replacement programme.

Oliver Lewis 10:45am

More Opinion

Opinion

Cameron Bagrie: We have to rethink risk after cyclone

Catastrophic damage caused by extreme weather is on the rise. Policies to invest in managing that risk are long overdue.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Facebook boss: this is how we’ll meet the TikTok threat

You can expect Facebook to up its game in trying to attract creators to the platform.

Peter Griffin 5:00am
Finance

Jenny Ruth: Ryman belatedly addresses debt with $902m capital raising

Ryman Healthcare has had to ask its bankers to relax its interest coverage ratio covenant as "a precautionary change".

Jenny Ruth 15 Feb 2023
Health Free

Ian Powell: Little's sacking could save the health system

As Labour goes into an election year, can Ayesha Verrall fix Andrew Little's mess?

Ian Powell 15 Feb 2023