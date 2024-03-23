Key things starting with R

Menu
Waiheke vista. (Image: Supplied)
Simon Robertson
Simon Robertson
Sat, 23 Mar 2024
RetirementOver the weekend, I was listening to United States political commentator Ben Shapiro, who was arguing that the US retirement age needs to be raised.  Some background history: in 1935, President Franklin D Roosevelt established the US Social Security Act, for which the retirement age was 65. At that time, the average life expectancy was 63 years. Today, the average life expectancy in the US is 80.As a perspective, Joe Biden has technically been eligible for Social Security and Medicare for 16 years.Looking at New Zealand, we have...
