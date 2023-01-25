Late bounce rescues 2022 from ignominy

Tech-flavoured growth stocks have mounted a comeback. (Image: Getty)

Last year was only the “third worst” for global share markets this century, according to the latest Melville Jessup Weaver quarterly investment survey. The long-running survey, which spans a broad range of strategies used by NZ wholesale investors as well as many KiwiSaver funds, revealed that the final quarter of 2022 saved the year. “Global shares rose 7.5% (in local currency terms) for the three months [to the end of December],” the report said. Until the December quarter bounce, the MSCI global equity...