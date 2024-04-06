Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Love him or hate him, Elon Musk is significant

Love him or hate him, Elon Musk is significant
Elon Musk is arguably South Africa’s best export. (Image: Getty)
Simon Robertson
Simon Robertson
Sat, 06 Apr 2024
To my mind, Elon Musk will be known as the Thomas Edison, Henry Ford, Nikola Tesla, Howard Hughes or Albert Einstein of our time. Take your pick. Not all those people were revered, and some were possibly bad actors and not well liked, but they did leave a significant mark on the world.Musk is arguably South Africa’s best export, although I believe Nelson Mandela takes the prize for being the best person the country ever produced.Musk had a brutal upbringing with a father who was incredibly hard and used to send him to a camp known as...
On the Money: Fletcher exits, Auckland hard talk, and more
On the Money

On the Money: Fletcher exits, Auckland hard talk, and more

Our weekly round-up of despatches from the coalface ...

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Business Advice

Fail File: Sheridan Broadbent, independent director

'I can be a lot more excitable over the small stuff than the big stuff.'

Victoria Carter 5:00am
Fail File: Sheridan Broadbent, independent director
Investments Free Money Answers

How do I pay the mortgage and still have a life?

Having a home loan is daunting to anyone, especially the first time around.

Frances Cook 5:00am
How do I pay the mortgage and still have a life?

More Opinion

From boardroom giants to agile innovators
Opinion

Julia Jones: From boardroom giants to agile innovators

The world is experiencing a structural wave now, and this tide of change is unstoppable.

Julia Jones 05 Apr 2024
We're not as wealthy as we thought
Opinion

Cameron Bagrie: We're not as wealthy as we thought

Reverse-engineering the numbers is no way to fund fiscal policy.

Cameron Bagrie 05 Apr 2024
Scam prevention: the cost of doing business for telcos and banks
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Scam prevention: the cost of doing business for telcos and banks

The telcos and banks that do the most to block scams will win our trust and business.

Peter Griffin 04 Apr 2024
Banking report: time for RBNZ to look in the mirror
Law & Regulation

Andrew Body: Banking report: time for RBNZ to look in the mirror

Nothing is likely to change without new leadership overseeing our prudential policy.

Andrew Body and Simon Jensen 04 Apr 2024