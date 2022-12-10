Markets freaked as shares fell from their peak

Families will be hit with high food, fuel and utilities bills. (Image: Unsplash)

Well, it’s been a hell heck of a year …Inflation is back with a vengeance, at 30- or 40-year highs, depending on which economy we’re talking about. Energy prices are up, partly because of supply shortages ex-Russia, but also with the western world’s accelerating efforts towards green-energy transformation. Businesses can't get the supplies they need because production difficulties continue, mainly due to labour shortages. Our unemployment rate – if you can believe the statistics – is just 3.3%,...