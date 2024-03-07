Menu
Media woes: You can’t innovate your way out of a market failure

Innovation is the answer. Or is it? (Image: Getty)
Peter Griffin
Thu, 07 Mar 2024
News media bosses in New Zealand and Australia’s commercial media are contemplating the future of their fragile industry after last week’s shock news that Newshub is to close at the end of June.People from the tech startup world I’ve debated the Newshub bombshell with over the past week are characteristically hard-nosed about it. News media haven’t innovated, they say. What’s their unique selling point? They need to stand on their own feet commercially or pivot to something else that makes money.Innovation"You...
