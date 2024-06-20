Menu
More leading, less cheering needed in Melissa Lee's business development portfolio

Economic development minister Melissa Lee. (Image: Mark Mitchell)
Peter Griffin
Thu, 20 Jun 2024
Do we need an economic development minister?Coming hard on the heels of Budget 2024, the Government’s “scrutiny week” is proving a useful opportunity to rake over the coals of the spending cuts and reallocations that dominated the Budget.I logged into the livestream of the Economic Development, Science and Innovation session on Monday to listen to economic development minister Melissa Lee outline her work to help achieve the Government’s ambitious goal of doubling exports over the next 10 years.Having been demoted from C...
QuiznessDesk: Thursday, June 20
The Quiz Free

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Property

Future 'slum' or much needed downtown apartments?

Auckland developer converting offices to apartments faces objection from local board.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Technology Free

Business of Tech: NZ software companies should start in the US

Blackpearl's Nick Lissette says building software for NZ is thinking too small.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 5:00am
