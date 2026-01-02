My top BusinessDesk columns from 2025

Peter Griffin (Image: BusinessDesk)

A year of tech milestones: Exports, AI, and innovation in 2025(Published November 26)We saw the tech sector deliver solid financial results – $20 billion in tech exports, up 10% on 2024 according to the Tech Investment Networks’ 2025 TIN Report, while our high-growth startups raised near-record amounts of funding, and AI use has surged among our businesses. Cow collar startup Halter achieved unicorn status on the back of its $165 million series D capital raise, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare broke the $2b revenue mark for t...