Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

National and Labour suffer in polls from the missing middle

National and Labour suffer in polls from the missing middle
Chris Hipkins has little to show for his policy bonfire. (Image: Dileepa Fonseka/BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 24 Jul 2023
If the polls are to be believed, both the major New Zealand political parties have surprisingly little to show for their attempts to tack right. Labour party leader Chris Hipkins has tried to move across to the centre by lighting a policy and budget bonfire, taking a trade-focused trip to China and batting away talk of wealth or capital gains taxes.  Yet a 1News Verian poll last week shows Hipkins has gained little from these dramatic manoeuvres and might even have slid backwards a bit. National party leader Christopher Luxon'...
Opinion sponsored by
Prospa are on a mission to make financial management simpler for small businesses. They provide flexible lending solutions up to $500K, with a quick decision and funding possible in 24 hours.
Industry moves out of the silica stone age
Law & Regulation

Industry moves out of the silica stone age

Fabricators have been pushed to use low-silica products in the wake of an Australian move.

Brent Melville 9:08am
Podcasts Free

Cooking the Books podcast: how a hobby Instagram page turned into a six-figure business

How a social media challenge turned into a profitable six-figure business

Frances Cook 8:30am
Cooking the Books podcast: how a hobby Instagram page turned into a six-figure business
Finance

How bad could this dairy season get?

Dairy prices have already slipped three times this season – it only started in June.

Rebecca Howard and Riley Kennedy 5:00am
How bad could this dairy season get?

More Opinion

The tale of women’s football in two viral videos
Opinion

Bloomberg: The tale of women’s football in two viral videos

Ahead of the Fifa Women’s World Cup kick-off, two viral videos were creating waves.

Bloomberg 23 Jul 2023
When it comes to KiwiSaver, performance trumps fees
Finance

Warren Couillault: When it comes to KiwiSaver, performance trumps fees

The KiwiSaver sector seems to have confused “value for money" with "cheapest".

Warren Couillault 22 Jul 2023
Nations Championship risks blowing US rugby opportunity
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Nations Championship risks blowing US rugby opportunity

Now's not the time for NZR and Rugby Australia to leave American rugby behind.

Trevor McKewen 21 Jul 2023
MPs should follow NZX lead on transparency
Opinion

Paul McBeth: MPs should follow NZX lead on transparency

It's time for politicians to take their disclosures more seriously. 

Paul McBeth 20 Jul 2023