Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Negotiations at COP28 likely to affect NZ businesses

Negotiations at COP28 likely to affect NZ businesses
(Image: Getty)
Belinda Mathers
Belinda Mathers
Tue, 05 Dec 2023
More than 70,000 delegates are gathering in Dubai to address the challenges of global climate change, including many New Zealanders representing political, diplomatic, regulatory, commercial and non-commercial perspectives.I’ll be there representing Toitū Envirocare, NZ's leading carbon certification provider and our hundreds of member businesses to join in discussions, speak on relevant panels and connect with others working at the forefront of carbon. There are three parts to COP (Conference of the Parties): the inter-governmen...
One US supreme court case could mess up chunks of the tax code
World

One US supreme court case could mess up chunks of the tax code

Justices will debate the meaning of ‘income’ under the 16th US Amendment.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, December 05, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Transport

Entrada drives deeper into Australia with Greyhound buy

The Ritchie family and Snelgrove-owned Tranzit Group are firmly behind the deal.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Entrada drives deeper into Australia with Greyhound buy

More Opinion

Public service cannot promise any government ‘no surprises’
Opinion

Derek Gill: Public service cannot promise any government ‘no surprises’

The trust between the new government and the public service is crucial.

Derek Gill 5:00am
NZ needs smarter and lighter regulation, not no regulation
Opinion

Warren Couillault: NZ needs smarter and lighter regulation, not no regulation

It’s time to be brave and build a real growth strategy for NZ.

Warren Couillault 02 Dec 2023
Provinces stall rugby reform with 'ownership' mentality
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Provinces stall rugby reform with 'ownership' mentality

It’s time for the rubber to hit the road in the Great Rugby Reform War.

Trevor McKewen 01 Dec 2023
New govt impact on employment relations
Law & Regulation

Bronwyn Heenan: New govt impact on employment relations

A new government means change is afoot. 

Bronwyn Heenan 01 Dec 2023