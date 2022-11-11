Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

New NZ health plan is a car without an engine

New NZ health plan is a car without an engine
When you look under the hood, there aren't enough staff to deliver the plan. (Image: Getty)
Ian Powell
Ian Powell
Fri, 11 Nov 2022
What does the government dream of? A good news story. How it's been handling the health system has brought it non-stop, escalating negative media attention, much of it driven by the increasing concerns and frustrations of those working at the frontline. So, a good news story is what the government was hoping for when it released its Interim Health Plan (Te Pae Tata) on Oct 28.  The aim of the plan, a legislative requirement, was to set the health system’s priorities for the next two years.  It was developed by the...
Infrastructure

Mahuta upbeat on recommendations for 3 waters law

The government says proposed changes make the legislation more workable. 

Rebecca Howard 3:15pm
Primary Sector

Farming lobby groups unite

The government has been warned of dire consequences.

Rebecca Howard 2:30pm
Sport

Business of Sport: ugly civil war breaks out in NRL

A dispute with players and a bun fight with the clubs are both turning nasty.

Trevor McKewen 2:00pm

More Opinion

Opinion

Peter Griffin: Heck, use tech to beat the heat

Using tech isn't in the Emissions Reduction Plan – and James Shaw admits that's an oversight.

Peter Griffin 10 Nov 2022
Opinion

John Cuthbertson: Suspect you’re paying more tax? You are!

Companies have been accused of profiteering, but is the government any different?

John Cuthbertson 10 Nov 2022
Opinion

David Chaplin: Schemes tread water as KiwiSaver hits rough patch

Members in the newly crowned default funds were generally worse off than people in either balanced or conservative funds for the quarter.

David Chaplin 09 Nov 2022
World

Bloomberg: Party loyalty and the polarised American voter

The influence of individual candidates on electoral outcomes in US federal elections has never been lower.

Bloomberg 08 Nov 2022