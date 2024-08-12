Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

New Zealand’s 100 inspired entrepreneurs

New Zealand’s 100 inspired entrepreneurs
MacDiarmid Institute alumnus Franck Natali. (Image: Supplied)
Nicola Gaston
Nicola Gaston
Mon, 12 Aug 2024
Headlines citing the "brain drain" have been making the rounds again since Stats New Zealand confirmed that more than 81,000 NZers had left the country in the year to April – 41% more than the year before.  Migration is certainly not a negative, but when most of those departing are young, educated NZers for whom the economic reality of low salaries and high cost of living in Aotearoa just doesn’t stack up against life over the ditch in Australia, it is a loss for all of us. MacDiarmid Institute alumna Lily Clague...
Will New Zealand be able to power itself?
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Will New Zealand be able to power itself?

Nothing is more humiliating than a society's inability to create the energy it needs.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Markets

Forsyth Barr lowers Mainfreight to neutral

Valuation no longer supports the outperform rating, the analysts said. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Forsyth Barr lowers Mainfreight to neutral
Policy

Auckland slipping in global perceptions, report says

Authors identify three focus areas for Auckland moving forward.

Tom Raynel 5:00am
Auckland slipping in global perceptions, report says

More Opinion

Will New Zealand be able to power itself?
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Will New Zealand be able to power itself?

Nothing is more humiliating than a society's inability to create the energy it needs.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Always respect the bond market
Markets

Simon Robertson: Always respect the bond market

What happens in the bond market does not stay in the bond market. 

Simon Robertson 10 Aug 2024
Google search illegal monopoly: Now what?
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Google search illegal monopoly: Now what?

The glacial pace of antitrust litigation can nevertheless set useful precedents.

Peter Griffin 08 Aug 2024
Why the Yen Carry Trade matters
Opinion

Mateen Chaudhry: Why the Yen Carry Trade matters

The Yen Carry Trade is bound to get more attention over the next few weeks.

Mateen Chaudhry 07 Aug 2024