NZ celebrates BlackRock week

NZ celebrates BlackRock week
Luckily, BlackRock's Larry Fink isn't turning NZ from a democracy into an ETF. (Image: Getty)
David Chaplin
David Chaplin
Wed, 16 Aug 2023
BlackRock bought New Zealand last week in an off balance-sheet transaction slated for repackaging as the first sovereign nation-specific exchange-traded fund.Due to be listed on the agri-heavy Chicago Board of Exchange (Cboe), the ground-breaking deal will capture the entire Kiwi economy inside the tax-efficient ETF (ticker code: KROCK) for an all-in annual fee of just 0.07%.Larry Fink, BlackRock chief executive, said in a statement that the move from democracy to ETF would bring enormous benefits for the country formerly known as Aotearoa...
Fletcher trims dividend to preserve cash, earnings meet guidance
Infrastructure

Fletcher trims dividend to preserve cash, earnings meet guidance

Fletcher warned the year ahead will still be a tight one. 

Paul McBeth 9:15am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Economy

Plunge in whole milk powder worse than expected

 A plunge in whole milk powder prices in the overnight Global Dairy Trade auction was worse than expected.Whole milk powder, which has the biggest influence on Fonterra’s forecast milk price, was down 10.9% to US$2,548 (NZ$4,282) a tonne. It was the lowest since August 2016, acco...

Staff reporters 8:45am
Plunge in whole milk powder worse than expected

