Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

NZ gives Beijing a nuanced kick in the shins

NZ gives Beijing a nuanced kick in the shins
GCSB director general Andrew Clark and deputy director general Lisa Fong. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 26 Mar 2024
In relationships between Western countries and China, there is a pecking order, and New Zealand knows its place – right at the bottom.So, Tuesday’s announcement by the Government Communications and Security Bureau (GCSB) calling out a Chinese government-sponsored infiltration of parliamentary IT systems in 2021 is a big deal.Having taken nearly three years to check the facts and plug any cyber gaps, the GCSB has divulged a serious incursion by an organisation dubbed APT40, which is linked to the Chinese Ministry of State Security.Th...
Cuts should start at the top – NZ Initiative
Policy

Cuts should start at the top – NZ Initiative

We should be more like Norway, where ministers only get one portfolio each.

Jem Traylen 2:00pm
Policy

The costly flight path: how NZ's aviation schools are trying to keep up

Industry players argue flight education needs to be brought into the 21st century.

Dileepa Fonseka 12:00pm
The costly flight path: how NZ's aviation schools are trying to keep up
Infrastructure

Steven Joyce to chair group looking at infrastructure agency

The new National Infrastructure Agency will be up and running next year.

Oliver Lewis 11:25am
Steven Joyce to chair group looking at infrastructure agency

More Opinion

Willis to serve up a cold dish for Wellington
Policy

Paul McBeth: Willis to serve up a cold dish for Wellington

Govt wants to cut spending, but maybe it should work out what it wants to do first.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Luxon's toughest cost-cutting task yet
Policy

Dileepa Fonseka: Luxon's toughest cost-cutting task yet

The choice between "bread and butter" or "cheaper spreads" gets trickier.

Dileepa Fonseka 25 Mar 2024
Marry a rich man: that's the Republicans' plan for mums
Policy

Bloomberg: Marry a rich man: that's the Republicans' plan for mums

US motherhood is difficult, expensive and dangerous. GOP policy will keep it that way.

Bloomberg 24 Mar 2024
Key things starting with R
Opinion Letter from Waiheke

Simon Robertson: Key things starting with R

Rates, rents, real estate, retirements and just a bit about auctions, too.

Simon Robertson 23 Mar 2024