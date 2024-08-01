Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

NZ ‘ripe’ for copyright litigation over AI-generated content

NZ ‘ripe’ for copyright litigation over AI-generated content
The global wave of litigation over AI-generated works is just getting started, Peter Griffin writes. (Image: Getty)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 01 Aug 2024
There’s a very cool piece of artificial intelligence-powered software I’ve been experimenting with on my smartphone.It’s called Udio and allows me to enter a few keywords as prompts to create passages of music, including all the instrumentation and even the vocalists’ voices singing the lyrics I’ve written. With zero musical ability, I can now produce convincing prog-rock instrumentals in the style of Pink Floyd.Will it put Taylor Swift out of business? Probably not. But any artist who makes advertising jingle...
Te Pūkenga announcement nears
Business of Education

Te Pūkenga announcement nears

Te Pūkenga announcement could come as early as today.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Policy

Christchurch upzoning report rejects sunlight, public transport arguments

Councillors will vote on plan change recommendations in September.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Christchurch upzoning report rejects sunlight, public transport arguments
Policy

Landlord breaks 'could reduce rents long term'

Reinstating interest deductibility makes the tax system more coherent, IRD says.

Maria Slade 5:00am
Landlord breaks 'could reduce rents long term'

More Opinion

Investing by the (good) book
Opinion

David Chaplin: Investing by the (good) book

Ten (holy) investment policy items via papal decree. 

David Chaplin 31 Jul 2024
Breaking up is hard to do
Markets

Paul McBeth: Breaking up is hard to do

Lest we forget, M&A activity is a cornerstone of public markets. 

Paul McBeth 30 Jul 2024
A balancing act for a sustainable future
Opinion

Andrew Pearson: A balancing act for a sustainable future

The pressures on the agriculture and horticulture sectors are absolutely real.

Andrew Pearson 30 Jul 2024
Running NZ to failure
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: Running NZ to failure

Where 'legacy' means old and broken.

Dileepa Fonseka 29 Jul 2024