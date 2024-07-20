Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

On track: Understanding rail investment

On track: Understanding rail investment
Hunter Harrison. (Image: Getty)
Simon Robertson
Simon Robertson
Sat, 20 Jul 2024
Warren Buffett is well known for saying that if he was stranded on a desert island and only allowed one data set, it would be North American Rail Data. It comes out every week.At the core of the US Rail System are what we call Class I railroads. Besides Amtrack, which moves people, six key networks cover the country. These are all listed companies except BNSF, owned by Berkshire Hathaway.Rail is four times more efficient than trucks – it costs one gallon (3.8 litres) of fuel to move one ton 500 miles (805km). Further, there...
On the Money: Rabobank, Inflation and Spiders
On the Money

On the Money: Rabobank, Inflation and Spiders

Rabobank digs itself into a hole, SkyJump inflation, and shagging spiders.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
World

The law firm hitting businesses with hundreds of lawsuits

Entrepreneurs face claims their websites are not accessible to the visually impaired.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
The law firm hitting businesses with hundreds of lawsuits
Infrastructure

What NZ bosses need to know about cyber outage

CEOs urged to consult IT, insurers amid widespread cyber outage.

Dileepa Fonseka and Victoria Young 19 Jul 2024
What NZ bosses need to know about cyber outage

More Opinion

Reinstatement – what are the chances?
Law & Regulation

Rebecca Rendle: Reinstatement – what are the chances?

Whether reinstatement is appropriate will involve closely examining the facts.

Rebecca Rendle 19 Jul 2024
BERL's flawed retirement village analysis
Opinion

John Collyns: BERL's flawed retirement village analysis

The vast majority of residents are extremely happy with their decision.

John Collyns 19 Jul 2024
Searching to achieve better moonshots
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Searching to achieve better moonshots

Before we reinvent the wheel, we need to reflect on what worked and what can help us.

Peter Griffin 18 Jul 2024
Scaling BlackRock mountain
Finance

David Chaplin: Scaling BlackRock mountain

Fund manager brought in US$140b in the first half of the year alone.

David Chaplin 17 Jul 2024