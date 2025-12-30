Opportunities, claws and hooks in the NZ-India Free Trade Agreement

Christopher Luxon and Narendra Modi during their first visit at the East Asia summit. (Image: Supplied).

Good news came pre-Christmas in the form of an announced free-trade agreement with India.India is the world’s fourth/fifth largest economy and is en route to take third position in the coming years.When you hook your wagon to an economy showing growth (real GDP) of 8% and projected growth of 7.5% in 2026, there is much to smile about.For disclosure, I sit on the board of New Zealand Apple and Pear (NZAPI) and the improved market access into India is welcome.A hat-tip to the Government, MFAT, various negotiators (Vangelis et al), industry...