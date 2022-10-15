See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched
Opinion

Our emissions are tiny, so why are we racing to kill our export industry?

Warren Couillault

Warren Couillault
Sat, 15 Oct 2022

Our emissions are tiny, so why are we racing to kill our export industry?
If Joshua Cheptegei’s world 10k record of 26:11 was the world's emissions, NZ's race would be over in 1.1 seconds. (Image: Getty)
Warren Couillault
Warren Couillault
Sat, 15 Oct 2022
RELATED
The late, great US president Ronald Reagan was well known not only for his fine stewardship of the nation and outstanding foreign relations (“Mr Gorbachev, tear down this wall”) but also for his quips, jokes and one-liners. My favourite is from back in 1986 when he said: “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from the government, and I'm here to help.” It’s so true in many regards and – right now in both the US and New Zealand – seemingly more and more applica...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

World news
Britain’s government is yet to deal with a mess of its own making
The Economist | Sat, 15 Oct 2022

The financial markets are teaching Liz Truss and her government a lesson about the importance of sums adding up.

On the Money
On the Money: the crypto-curious, Max Key, who’s on Air NZ’s NY trip now, and more
Victoria Young | Sat, 15 Oct 2022

OTM this week: Binance, Ben Thomas, The Starship Foundation, MTK Capital, Grant Robertson, and more.

Investments FREE
Money Answers: Help! I'm paying 25% interest on my personal loan
Frances Cook | Sat, 15 Oct 2022

High-interest debt can be a real killer, says Frances Cook. But there are things you can do to get a handle on it.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

Sponsored
Employees the key to cyber security

Many employees fail to recognise or value the importance of cyber security, even though they themselves pose the biggest risks to digital security.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.