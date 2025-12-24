Menu
Our productivity complacency is killing our future

Peter Griffin
Wed, 24 Dec 2025
New Zealand is still stuck in a low‑productivity rut, according to a new Long-term Insights Briefing from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade, which delivers a quietly damning diagnosis of our efforts to address it.The briefing, which ought to be added to the Prime Minister’s Summer Reading List, compiled by the NZ Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) in conjunction with BusinessDesk, reminds us of what we see and feel every day: our productivity has lagged that of peer econ...
