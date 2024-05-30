Menu
Our woeful underinvestment in tech skills development

Our woeful underinvestment in tech skills development
An over-reliance on international tech recruits leaves us vulnerable to global shocks, among other issues. (Image: Getty)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 30 May 2024
Tech Week and the Hi-Tech Awards last week paid tribute to the entrepreneurs, startups and businesses doing great things in our thriving tech sector.But an overlooked report released before Tech Week by Toi Mai, the Workforce Development Council (WDC), painted a stark picture of our efforts to build the pipeline of tech talent to meet our aspirations for the industry, including the National party’s aim to “double the value of exports in 10 years”.According to Infometrics, 20,000 additional technologist roles will be added...
