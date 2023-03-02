Paying the bills trumps climate concern

(Image: Getty)

The mood of the nation, according to the 19th Ipsos New Zealand Issues Monitor, highlights the real pain inflation is causing, and perhaps signals that people are looking for more substance when it comes to major issues. Inflation and the cost of living remain the top concern for New Zealanders according to the latest edition of this regular survey, which provides a read on the mood of the nation. Where it heads, politicians and policy follow.Housing, which saw the government chequebook open to drive new home builds under dubious policies...