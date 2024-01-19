Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Perception is money: why media relations are top of mind for businesses in 2024

Perception is money: why media relations are top of mind for businesses in 2024
(Image: Getty)
Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka
Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka
Fri, 19 Jan 2024
Belts are tightening, social cohesion is becoming increasingly more tenuous, regulators, customers and the public are scrutinising every last inch of corporate behaviour against their standards, and it is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish humans from bots on online platforms – and that's just in New Zealand. Suffice it to say, leading a NZ business in 2024 is set to be a complex task, whatever your size and market position.That complexity also means that how the media – particularly the news media – holds...
QuiznessDesk, Friday, January 19, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, January 19, 2023

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Finance

NZ shows ANZ bank path to bigger profits

After the tumult of the GFC, operations here were delivering 'fantastic returns'.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
NZ shows ANZ bank path to bigger profits
Retail

Wellington business gets its mojo back

 More than 30 retail leases for sites in the capital's CBD were signed last year.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Wellington business gets its mojo back

More Opinion

We are lagging on AI readiness, it’s time to start catching up
Opinion

Peter Griffin: We are lagging on AI readiness, it’s time to start catching up

NZ lags behind virtually every other Western nation in AI readiness.

Peter Griffin 18 Jan 2024
Discussing AI with a financial adviser
Opinion

David Chaplin: Discussing AI with a financial adviser

Should professional classes be worried about the AI job-destruction machine?

David Chaplin 17 Jan 2024
The key to infrastructure investment: get started
Infrastructure

Pattrick Smellie: The key to infrastructure investment: get started

Auckland light rail is a study in the politics of failure by delay.

Pattrick Smellie 16 Jan 2024
The lure of deeper markets and higher valuations
Markets

Brian Robins: The lure of deeper markets and higher valuations

Unfortunately, NZ is used to local corporate talent turning to Australia to launch IPOs.

Brian Robins 13 Jan 2024