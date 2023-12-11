Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Political dilemmas: missing the bus

Political dilemmas: missing the bus
You can't swipe your paywave card on a bus, yet. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Mon, 11 Dec 2023
Paying for the bus with your credit card or some other device already in your pocket is a luxury most of the world takes for granted but one we are still trying to crack. The absence of luxuries like these occasionally surprises our overseas visitors. So it was with one recent coffee guest who turned up to a meeting an hour late because they were American and assumed you could either pay for the bus with your credit card or purchase whatever card or ticket you might need at the bus stop.It turns out you can’t do either of those...
Rocket company collapses
Services

Rocket company collapses

Space company with $1m in seed funding has been placed into liquidation.

John Anthony 5:00am
Energy

Tiwai smelter future decision expected in March/April

The decision is key to the future direction of the energy sector.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Tiwai smelter future decision expected in March/April
Sustainable Finance

Climate VC Fund targets 'avoided emissions'

Climate fund invests to scale up start-ups where the technology is mostly proven.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Climate VC Fund targets 'avoided emissions'

More Opinion

The ghost of inflation past, present and future
Opinion

Warren Couillault: The ghost of inflation past, present and future

Last year’s bogeyman will remain as above-the-range inflation expected for most of 2024.

Warren Couillault 09 Dec 2023
What happened to NZ Rugby’s $100m capital raise
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: What happened to NZ Rugby’s $100m capital raise

NZR has an inordinate amount on its plate right now.

Trevor McKewen 08 Dec 2023
Hobson’s choice when it comes to growth
Opinion

Paul McBeth: Hobson’s choice when it comes to growth

Unthreading the regulatory patchwork will take some doing.

Paul McBeth 07 Dec 2023
Our tech companies are going global at an accelerating rate
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Our tech companies are going global at an accelerating rate

NZ tech companies are expected to recruit over half of their staff offshore by 2028.

Peter Griffin 07 Dec 2023