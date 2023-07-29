Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Polyclinics are just what the doctor ordered

Polyclinics are just what the doctor ordered
Patients can go to polyclinics for both general and specialist care. (Image: Getty)
Ian Powell
Ian Powell
Sat, 29 Jul 2023
I'm a fan of putting culture before structure as a way of improving the health system.My biggest criticism of the Labour government’s restructuring of our health system is that it did it the other way round. I believe this basic error of judgement has led to the mess New Zealand’s health system now finds itself in.Putting culture before structure, however, doesn't mean that structural change shouldn't follow. But the process should start with a change in the culture. Culture before structure: NZ-styleIn the 1980s, t...
Opinion sponsored by
Prospa are on a mission to make financial management simpler for small businesses. They provide flexible lending solutions up to $500K, with a quick decision and funding possible in 24 hours.
The burning question in a warming world
Opinion

Warren Couillault: The burning question in a warming world

Why did we let the ETS chaos distract us from tackling global warming?

Warren Couillault 5:00am
Bloomberg

Rich Russians isolated from the West are flocking to Thailand’s Phuket

Russian businessman Alexander Nakhapetov has been a regular at the “banyas” in his adopted home of Phuket ever since several of the traditional steam baths opened last year.Lately, though, the 41-year-old’s routine has been disrupted by an influx of his countrymen to Thailand’s b...

Bloomberg 5:00am
Rich Russians isolated from the West are flocking to Thailand’s Phuket
On the Money

On the Money: Macron's moves, space junk, Labour's great capitalist and more

A bonafide cat video, frosty annual meetings, in the thick of it: NZ edition, and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
On the Money: Macron's moves, space junk, Labour's great capitalist and more

More Opinion

The burning question in a warming world
Opinion

Warren Couillault: The burning question in a warming world

Why did we let the ETS chaos distract us from tackling global warming?

Warren Couillault 5:00am
Money Answers: do I job-hop too much?
Opinion Free

Frances Cook: Money Answers: do I job-hop too much?

For people in their 20s, the average length of time in a job is about a year.  

Frances Cook 5:00am
Player strike may cost Warriors player Shaun Johnson prize medal
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Player strike may cost Warriors player Shaun Johnson prize medal

The stoush with the NRL administration is not looking like having a swift resolution.

Trevor McKewen 28 Jul 2023
Kiri Allan case raises issue of mental health in the workplace
Law & Regulation

Rebecca Rendle: Kiri Allan case raises issue of mental health in the workplace

All businesses should be ready to manage and support employees’ mental health.

Rebecca Rendle 28 Jul 2023