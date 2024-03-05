Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Powering up an ultrafast broadband world

Powering up an ultrafast broadband world
(Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Tue, 05 Mar 2024
One of the more interesting surprises for the casual observer in the latest earnings season was the encroaching heft of the power companies in the broadband space. Contact Energy has been dabbling there for a few years now and Mercury NZ swept up Trustpower’s bundle of electricity, gas and telco services, both of which largely remain rounding errors in the mammoth gentailers’ accounts. For Contact, 93,000 telco customers were up 15,000 from the prior year and delivered it $39 million in the six months ended Dec 31, while M...
Cryptopia customers to get their coin back
Finance

Cryptopia customers to get their coin back

Account holders will have until the end of the year to prove their balances.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Economy

Push for more NZ-South America flights

Air connection talks dominate as Latin America CAPE winds down. 

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Push for more NZ-South America flights
Bloomberg

What to remember if the stock market takes a dive

Some market watchers fear a melt-up may be unfolding.

Bloomberg 5:00am
What to remember if the stock market takes a dive

More Opinion

Why consumers are getting fed up with the electricity industry
Opinion

Deborah Hart: Why consumers are getting fed up with the electricity industry

We need the electricity market's business as unusual.

Deborah Hart 5:00am
From green tape to fast-tracks
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: From green tape to fast-tracks

An apparently ballooning fast-track list is the talk of the town in Wellington.

Dileepa Fonseka 04 Mar 2024
Numbers and letters for investors
Markets

Simon Robertson: Numbers and letters for investors

A plea for standardised financial reporting from NZX-listed companies.

Simon Robertson 02 Mar 2024
Ignoring your boss, finding work-life balance
Law & Regulation

Bronwyn Heenan: Ignoring your boss, finding work-life balance

A healthy work-life balance is good for employers, employees and for business.  

Bronwyn Heenan 01 Mar 2024