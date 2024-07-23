Menu
Putting some PEP into the investment PIE

(Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Tue, 23 Jul 2024
When investors around the traps talk about private markets, they often get a wee green glint in their eyes. It’s easy enough to understand. We all read about the multiples of money they turn around, having gotten into interesting investment opportunities at far earlier stages than we mere mortals. And that’s typically followed by the inevitable question of "How do I get exposure to private markets?"In fact, gossip over the annual meeting cuppa often revolves around investors having asked their brokers for the lat...
Markets ASX MARKET WRAP

Biden's big news, IT outage drags ASX to 11-day low

The ASX200 dropped 0.5% as US President Joe Biden stood down from his re-election bid.

AAP 8:00am
Economy

NZ dollar at 11-week low on pending rate cuts, Biden's exit

The kiwi was trading below 60 US cents late Monday in Wellington. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
More Opinion

