Radio NZ's blunder: the danger of overreaction

Kremlin talking points: Vladimir Putin meeting African leaders in St Petersburg last weekend. (Image: Getty)
Peter Bale
Peter Bale
Tue, 20 Jun 2023
Radio New Zealand has rightly been rocked by an ethical crisis over surreptitious edits to mostly news agency reports that slanted stories towards a particular world view on sensitive subjects such as the Ukraine invasion, Israel-Palestine and Taiwan.It is an awful ethical and professional breach of trust and standards by the digital editor concerned, who has been suspended, but some of the reaction has been too florid in its condemnation of the edits and RNZ’s apparent failure to identify the problem earlier.All publishers face this kind...
Consumer confidence remains low – Westpac
Retail

Consumer confidence remains low – Westpac

The bank's quarterly index rose 5.4 points but remains in gloomy territory. 

Staff reporters 10:09am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Primary Sector

Hipkins visits a changed China

The prime minister is visiting China amidst headwinds for NZ's exports there.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Hipkins visits a changed China

