Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Read your way to greatness

Read your way to greatness
Warren Couillault
Warren Couillault
Sat, 25 Nov 2023
In my inbox on Monday, an intriguing email from global consulting firm, McKinsey & Company was waiting. It was titled “2023 is a year for the (business) books”. It went on to say: “You won’t meet a successful leader who isn’t in constant pursuit of knowledge and personal development. The best leaders consistently carve out time in their busy calendars to read – and you all should, too, if you have ambitions.”I know all readers of BusinessDesk are ambitious, so here are a few of my best reads an...
The coalition’s policy patchwork
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: The coalition’s policy patchwork

Maybe the devil is not in the detail this time.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: NZ's next top banker, Winston does the numbers, another Swiftie and more

Business news bragging rights, valued airpoints members, foggy flights and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
On the Money: NZ's next top banker, Winston does the numbers, another Swiftie and more
Health

Stop worrying so much about getting eight hours' sleep

Stressing about your lack of rest will only make things worse.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Stop worrying so much about getting eight hours' sleep

More Opinion

The coalition’s policy patchwork
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: The coalition’s policy patchwork

Maybe the devil is not in the detail this time.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Money Answers: Is it too late to fix my retirement?
Opinion Free

Frances Cook: Money Answers: Is it too late to fix my retirement?

It’s worth putting in whatever amount works for your budget.

Frances Cook 5:00am
Collins crushes new govt role, reflects big dreams for tech
Opinion

Ben Moore: Collins crushes new govt role, reflects big dreams for tech

Judith Collins will have the most ministerial positions in the new government.

Ben Moore 24 Nov 2023
Shock, horror – dog wags tail in new cabinet
Opinion Analysis

Pattrick Smellie: Shock, horror – dog wags tail in new cabinet

Against most predictions, National dominates the new cabinet where it matters most.

Pattrick Smellie 24 Nov 2023