Realistic or undervalued? Putting a fair value on our startups

Some entrepreneurs are hoping for new interest in startups. (Image: Unsplash)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 14 Mar 2024
If our entrepreneurs are hoping 2024 will see a revived appetite for investment in startup companies, there’s a deeper question for them to ponder - are our startups chronically undervalued?Two articulate veterans of the startup world and venture capital investment have debated the question via thoughtful LinkedIn posts this week. Andrew Chen, a board director and chair of numerous deep tech startups and former venture partner at deep tech investor Matū Group suggests we are limiting the potential of our startups, particularly in the...
Builtsmart boosts capacity with new Feilding factory
Infrastructure

Builtsmart boosts capacity with new Feilding factory

The family-owned building company specialises in offsite manufacturing.

Oliver Lewis 6:00am
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: The value of AI built by Kiwis, for Kiwis

Building sovereign AI infrastructure for NZ may not be that difficult or expensive.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Business of Tech podcast: The value of AI built by Kiwis, for Kiwis
Markets

Rocklabs opens new digs

The new facility aims to bolster the company’s production, as well as its reputation.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Rocklabs opens new digs

