Reserve Bank is making stuff up and flirting with serious trouble

Mon, 07 Nov 2022

Inflation helped the Roman empire collapse. (Image: istock)
Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr is now resorting to just making things up to try to avoid responsibility for inflation running wildly above the target he's tasked with achieving.  Orr used the fact that the central bank will be publishing a review of monetary policy over the last five years on Nov 10 to avoid answering questions from parliament’s finance and expenditure committee (FEC) last week.The consumers price index (CPI) rose 7.2% in the year ended September. Orr also pre-empted the committee's questions by saying...

