Right call to subsidise video games industry

Right call to subsidise video games industry
The video games sector generated $400m in exports last year and employs around 1,200 people. (Image: Getty) (Image: Getty)
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 25 May 2023
Accusations of “corporate welfare” greeted the news in last week’s budget that the government would introduce a 20% subsidy for video games development companies. “They are subsidising fxxking video games,” the New Zealand Initiative’s chief economist Dr Eric Crampton, a vocal subsidy sceptic, vented on Twitter. Former economic development minister Steven Joyce said the subsidy, which is applicable to a game development studio with annual development costs of $250,000 or more and will cost the taxpa...
Warning on looming logistics staff shortage
Policy

Warning on looming logistics staff shortage

Pasifika aren't being well-served by the sector, says a new report.

Paul McBeth 12:40pm
Listed Companies

Mainfreight boosts profit by a fifth to $426.5m

The multinational transport operator's performance was in line with expectations.

Brent Melville 12:27pm
Mainfreight boosts profit by a fifth to $426.5m
Markets

Pacific Edge sees revenue climb

Revenue was strong, but the company continues to invest for growth, reporting a $27m loss.

Ella Somers 10:30am
Pacific Edge sees revenue climb

More Opinion

A big dividend indeed
Markets

Paul McBeth: A big dividend indeed

It could be time for companies to track fundamentals rather than interest rates.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Hipkins crowds Luxon's post-budget space
Economy Analysis

Dileepa Fonseka: Hipkins crowds Luxon's post-budget space

The pair used the same venue and the same topics of conversation.

Dileepa Fonseka 24 May 2023
A small KiwiSaver contribution
Opinion

David Chaplin: A small KiwiSaver contribution

Reversing a simple tax change would boost every KiwiSaver return.

David Chaplin 24 May 2023
Winning friends and influencing people in the Indo-Pacific
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Winning friends and influencing people in the Indo-Pacific

The best salespeople are genuinely interested in people, and the US is certainly trying.

Dileepa Fonseka 23 May 2023