Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Rugby’s a ball, pass it on

Rugby’s a ball, pass it on
One of NZ Rugby's best, Jock Hobbs. (Image: NZME)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Tue, 04 Jun 2024
Almost 30 years ago, New Zealand rugby was at an inflexion point. It was on the cusp of turning professional and Aussie media barons Rupert Murdoch and Kerry Packer were duking it out over rival competitions and the lucre attached to the TV rights for league and union. Packer’s World Rugby Corporation had the upper hand, with 500 players across the globe on board, including most of the All Blacks, but Jock Hobbs and his tireless lobbying of players to stick with the Murdoch-backed Sanzar (South African, NZ, and Austral...
QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, June 4
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, June 4

Test your smarts against our Quizmaster.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

Ruth Richardson out as Synlait director

Bright Dairy has swapped her for Leon Fung.

Riley Kennedy 9:10am
Ruth Richardson out as Synlait director
Primary Sector

Synlait's share price plummet prompts NZX waiver

The cash-strapped dairy processor's market capitalisation has dwindled to $100m.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Synlait's share price plummet prompts NZX waiver

More Opinion

Before you say AI is a bubble
Opinion

Simon Robertson: Before you say AI is a bubble

AI hasn't just suddenly appeared; it's been around for nearly a century. 

Simon Robertson 01 Jun 2024
Our woeful underinvestment in tech skills development
Opinion

Peter Griffin: Our woeful underinvestment in tech skills development

Govt needs to devote due attention and resources to domestic tech skills development.

Peter Griffin 30 May 2024
Conduct re-reforms promise pain relief, FMA on steroids
Opinion

David Chaplin: Conduct re-reforms promise pain relief, FMA on steroids

The step-up in FMA power is certain to wind up the financial services industry.

David Chaplin 29 May 2024
What will Budget 2024 reveal for social investment?
Finance

Adithi Pandit: What will Budget 2024 reveal for social investment?

Everyone loves the idea of social investment – but it needs defining. 

Adithi Pandit 29 May 2024