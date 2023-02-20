Ryman burned through hundreds of millions of dollars

Ryman Healthcare shareholders ought to be hopping mad about the bonfire that cost the company dearly. (Image: Getty)

Ryman Healthcare shareholders ought to be hopping mad about the ineptness of its board and management at capital management.The directors and managers might just as well have set fire to hundreds of millions of dollars, and the blame doesn’t only fall on the current directors and managers.They might also be asking questions about how responsible for the mess the two largest shareholders are – Geoffrey Cumming, also a director since June 2018, owned 9.8% as of Dec 5 last year, and one of Ryman’s founders, Kevin Hickman, owned 6...