Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Ryman burned through hundreds of millions of dollars

Ryman burned through hundreds of millions of dollars
Ryman Healthcare shareholders ought to be hopping mad about the bonfire that cost the company dearly. (Image: Getty)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Mon, 20 Feb 2023
Ryman Healthcare shareholders ought to be hopping mad about the ineptness of its board and management at capital management.The directors and managers might just as well have set fire to hundreds of millions of dollars, and the blame doesn’t only fall on the current directors and managers.They might also be asking questions about how responsible for the mess the two largest shareholders are – Geoffrey Cumming, also a director since June 2018, owned 9.8% as of Dec 5 last year, and one of Ryman’s founders, Kevin Hickman, owned 6...
Technology

Chorus earnings steady despite profit slump

Revenue grew and Ebitda held steady in the face of inflation and a labour squeeze.

Ben Moore 12:15pm
Media

Meta launches blue-tick verification in NZ

Facebook and Instagram users can verify their accounts with a government ID.

Daniel Dunkley 11:50am
Transport

Another new director for Auckland Light Rail

The former Hobsonville Point boss has been drafted onto the board.

Oliver Lewis 10:35am

More Opinion

Opinion

John Cuthbertson: Tax that ignores inflation is ripping off our savers

Inflation is taking a bite out of savers’ term deposit interest – but there might be a simple solution.

John Cuthbertson 5:00am
Opinion

Warren Couillault: ChatGPT will give white-collar workers the blues

Automation once spelt the end of the blue-collar worker. The tables have turned.

Warren Couillault 18 Feb 2023
Opinion

Linda Clark: We all know what happened next

The way and where New Zealanders use land is one of the most important debates we should be having.

Linda Clark 17 Feb 2023
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Hipkins and Luxon fight a political cyclone

Over the past few weeks, homes have been destroyed and lives lost, now politicians will have to grapple with how to stop this from happening again.

Dileepa Fonseka 17 Feb 2023