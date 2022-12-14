Sharesies: in the beginning was the brand

(Image: Supplied)

Direct-to-consumer investment platform Sharesies shared its open secret last week, confirming an imminent foray into the KiwiSaver market.The move is a logical and well-signalled shift for the pineapple-logoed brand, which has built up a reported member base upwards of 500,000.If Sharesies can convert just 1% of its captive audience to join the KiwiSaver scheme at launch, that alone would mark a considerable achievement, especially for a local provider.Excluding KiwiSaver year one, the award for the fastest from-scratch provider to reach 5,000...