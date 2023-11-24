Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Opinion

Shock, horror – dog wags tail in new cabinet

Shock, horror – dog wags tail in new cabinet
The new cabinet watches today's coalition signing ceremony. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Fri, 24 Nov 2023
Perhaps the most remarkable thing about the cabinet line-up announced with Friday’s two remarkably detailed coalition agreements is the extent to which neither Act nor New Zealand First got much of what they supposedly wanted.Weeks of speculation by both journalists and sector watchers had come up with all kinds of theories. Would Act insist on education? Would NZ First seek energy?Did Winston Peters want to be the attorney general? Who would get the deputy prime ministership?Even as late as the morning of the announcement, the hot rumour...
NZ shares perk up as coalition details announced
Markets Market close

NZ shares perk up as coalition details announced

The S&P/NZX 50 Index inished at 11,211.22, up 23.69 points or 0.21%.

Graham Skellern 6:13pm
Markets

The Warehouse: everyday low share prices

 Warehouse is 'going through a painful time of catch-up', says CEO.

Ella Somers 5:00pm
The Warehouse: everyday low share prices
Politics

Reserve Bank remit in the sights of new government

The new government wants the bank to focus on inflation.

Rebecca Howard 4:08pm
Reserve Bank remit in the sights of new government

More Opinion

Collins crushes new govt role, reflects big dreams for tech
Opinion

Ben Moore: Collins crushes new govt role, reflects big dreams for tech

Judith Collins will have the most ministerial positions in the new government.

Ben Moore 4:07pm
Business of Sport: Don’t do it, Bill … there’s a better way
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: Don’t do it, Bill … there’s a better way

American billionaire Bill Foley is willing to put his money where his mouth is.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Did Supie’s directors get caught up in the hype?
Opinion

Paul McBeth: Did Supie’s directors get caught up in the hype?

Will the autopsy of Supie leave a bad taste in the mouth?

Paul McBeth 23 Nov 2023
What to learn from the OpenAI board debacle
Opinion

Peter Griffin: What to learn from the OpenAI board debacle

Fair play to the OpenAI board for standing firm on their principles if that was intended.

Peter Griffin 23 Nov 2023