Smoke, mirrors and delay – National’s three waters policy

Christopher Luxon - localism and choice vs statist intervention. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 28 Feb 2023
Let’s get one thing out of the way: if it weren’t for the mess that Labour has made both devising and explaining its own approach to three waters, we would not be where we are today.That is: the two major parties now have virtually identical policies in all but ideological substance to achieve urgently required reforms to upgrade this country’s water infrastructure, but with inevitable delay in progress until after the October election.Boiled right down, National’s approach, announced at the weekend, differs from Labour&...
Transport

City Rail Link streetscape improvements to continue

The streets around Karanga-a-Hape will get a spruce up, despite the rumours.

Oliver Lewis 2:20pm
Listed Companies

Tower says insurers can’t keep picking up the climate pieces

Tower has concerns about who should pay when it comes to managed retreat.

Ella Somers 2:20pm
Finance

Heartland's underlying first-half profit up 16.2%

Growth in reverse mortgage lending led a 10.1% growth in receivables.

Jenny Ruth 1:45pm

