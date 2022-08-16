See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Opinion

Sniffs the Breeze on: where all the workers have gone

Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 16 Aug 2022

Sniffs the Breeze on: where all the workers have gone
Strange times: businesses are at the same time desperate to hire and fearing a recession. (Image: Depositphotos)
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 16 Aug 2022
RELATED
If you want to get a roomful of business owners’ heads shaking in unison right now, ask them where all the workers have gone.They don’t know, but they’d sure like to find a few.With business and consumer confidence plumbing depths not seen in 30 years on some measures, there would normally be a chill wind blowing through the labour market.Instead, wages growth is exploding as employers fight over an apparently tiny pool of people either looking for work or keen to swap horses for a new boss.It is the strangest prelude to a pos...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets
Quadrent uses green loan to stop e-waste going to landfills
Dan Brunskill | Tue, 16 Aug 2022

Green finance and eco-initiatives are becoming increasingly popular as corporates look to clean up their image. 

Listed Companies
Contact says it is preparing for the future
Ian Llewellyn | Tue, 16 Aug 2022

Jarden analysts described Contact's outlook as a positive outlook.

Technology
Pacific Channel offers $100k award for women deeptech founders
Ben Moore | Tue, 16 Aug 2022

Pacific Channel aims to promote female deep tech entrepreneurs with a prize worth $100,000 to help commercialise research.

Sponsored
Huge demand for warehouses drives industrial property investment

FortHill industrial property fund set to reach half billion dollar milestone

Sponsored
Communication the barrier to ‘human firewall’ technology

Communication is the barrier to New Zealand adopting the global Zero Trust cybersecurity strategy, says a new survey.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.